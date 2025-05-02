Shujaa, Lionesses sharpen claws for LA playoffs amid 7s Series Storm - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nygel Amaitsa in action at the Singapore 7s. PHOTO/SHUJAA X

Rugby

Shujaa, Lionesses sharpen claws for LA playoffs amid 7s Series Storm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2, 2025 – After six legs of a gruelling schedule, it all comes down to Los Angeles for the national men’s rugby 7s who will be competing in this weekend’s (May 3-4) relegation playoffs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side have been one of the darlings of the World Rugby 7s Series, attracting droves of their vociferous fans in every corner of the globe in which they have participated.

Indeed, if not for their unlucky fortunes on the pitch, Shujaa have stood heads and shoulders above other nations for their unique aura they espouse on the pitch and in the stands.

Nonetheless, all that matters for nothing if they do not top the relegation playoffs — and earn the chance to play in the second tier of the newly revamped series.

Shujaa step onto Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium under a storm occasioned by World Rugby’s official announcement of a new format that is seemingly aimed at spicing up the competition and providing increased revenue to all teams involved.

What is the new 7s Series format?

The skies have been pregnant for a while now with thick clouds of uncertainty over the future of the current format of the tournament.

However, Thursday’s announcement confirmed the hailstorm that has been the worst fears of many stakeholders.

As per World Rugby, next season’s tournament will be divided into three: Divisions 1, 2, and 3.

The top division will include the first eight teams in the present World Sevens Series standings — for both men and women — and will feature six legs.

Kenya Lionesses huddle up at the Challenger Series in Krakow. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY UNION

Division 2 will comprise six teams, including those that finish in the top four positions in this weekend’s playoffs, as well as two more from Division 3.

It will comprise three legs of competition.

Division 3 will be a standalone Challenger event comprising eight teams per gender, which will qualify via regional qualifiers.

This means that Kenya are effectively ‘relegated’ from the core tier.

However, they still have something to fight for — finishing at least in the semis to avoid dropping into the latter division where they will have to go through regional qualifiers to feature in the competition.

They face Samoa, Portugal and hosts United States in Pool A as Uruguay, Germany, Canada and Ireland battle each other in the other group.

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams from Division 1 and the top four in Division 2 will clash in a two-day World Championships to determine the winner for the men and women’s categories.

What about the Lionesses?

The Lionesses head into LA buoyed by their dominant showing in the Challenger Series.
Back-to-back wins in the first and second legs in Cape Town put them in the driving seat.

They then secured a third place finish in the final leg in Krakow, topping the Challenger Series standings with 56 points, two ahead of second-placed South Africa.

More of the same in Los Angeles and Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges will have gained more than enough momentum for one last push for the high table of World Rugby 7s Series.

They face Brazil, Spain and Colombia in Pool A as China, South Africa, Ireland and Argentina square it out in Pool B.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved