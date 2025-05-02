Ruto praying for Arsenal to win UEFA Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2, 2025 – President William Ruto is hopeful Arsenal can win this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Ruto says he is praying for the Gunners to overturn their 1-0 defeat to Paris St Germain (PSG) in next week’s return leg of the semi-final tie between the two giants.

“As has been said, I am an Arsenal fan…and I hope they overturn the 1-0 loss to PSG this week when they meet in Paris, next Wednesday…and advance to the finals to hopefully lift this trophy for the first time in the club’s history,” the President, a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan said.

The Gunners head to the French capital in need of a remontada (comeback), following their slim loss to the Ligue 1 champions at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele’s strike in the fourth minute was all it took for Luis Enrique’s charges to come away from London with a crucial victory in search of their first-ever Champions League gong.

President Ruto expressed optimism that his good luck will rub off on Mikel Arteta’s men when they step onto the Parc des Princes.

“I think since I am the last one to hold it, I am praying for my team so that this year, they lift the trophy for the first time at the finals,” he said.

He was speaking on Friday afternoon after receiving the UEFA Champions League trophy from German and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger at State House, Nairobi.

Schweinsteiger arrived in the country on Thursday following a worldwide tour with the trophy that has so far covered Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa and Zambia.

The 2012-13 UEFA Champions League winner is set to hold a fun match session with a section of Kenyan football legends at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday.

This will be followed by a consumer event/trophy viewing event with 700 selected fans at the Sarit Centre on the same day.