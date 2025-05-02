Ojok Named Tusker FC’s April Player of the Month

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – Tusker FC striker Deogratious Ojok has been named the club’s Player of the Month for April, capping off a month of standout performances that helped keep the Brewers firmly in the FKF Premier League title race.

The award was presented today during a ceremony held at Utalii Hotel, attended by club players and technical staff.

The Ugandan forward emerged the winner following a competitive selection process that saw four players shortlisted from the team’s four April matches, against Bidco United, Mara Sugar FC, Nairobi City Stars, and Mathare United.

Tusker FC striker Deogratious Ojok poses for a photo with his team mates after being named the club’s Player of the Month for April

An initial list of eight nominees was compiled by the club’s technical bench and analysis team, before being narrowed down to four top performers: Opondo Brian, Iguma Dennis, Erambo Chris, and Ojok Deogratious, who were then subjected to a final vote by players and technical staff.

Ojok secured 21 votes out of 39 cast, ahead of Opondo (16), Iguma (2), and Erambo (0), with no spoilt votes.

Head Coach Charles Okere hailed Ojok’s sharpness in front of goal and his growing influence on the squad, “Ojok has been fantastic for us this past month.

“He’s taken his chances well, pressed with intensity, and brought energy into every game he’s played.What’s most impressive is his discipline and hunger to keep improving. This award is well-deserved, and I’m proud of the example he’s setting for the rest of the squad as we enter a critical phase of the season.”

A visibly proud Ojok expressed gratitude for the recognition and paid tribute to his teammates:

“It means a lot to be recognised in this way, especially in a team full of hardworking and talented players.

Tusker FC striker and Player of the Month for April Deogratious Ojok receives his trophy from Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi and club CEO Sam Nzau

Every time I step on the pitch, I want to give my best for the badge and the fans. I thank my teammates who have supported me on and off the field, and this award is a reflection of that teamwork. We have six big games to go, and I want to keep contributing as much as I can.”

Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi, who presented the award, praised Ojok’s performance and the club’s continued efforts to nurture talent

“At Tusker, we celebrate resilience and excellence, values that Ojok has demonstrated throughout April. He has stepped up when it mattered most, and we are thrilled to honour him today. We remain committed to supporting Tusker FC as they strive for success both on and off the pitch.”

Tusker FC currently sits second on the FKF Premier League table with 51 points, just one behind leaders Kenya Police and one ahead of Gor Mahia.

The team will be back in action this Saturday, 3rd May, when they take on sixth-placed AFC Leopards at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, as they continue their pursuit of a 14th league title, and their first since the 2021/22 season.