'Kenya on right path to World Cup qualification,' Bayern legend Schweinsteiger says - Capital Sports
Football legend and former German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger poses with the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy during the final leg of its 2025 global tour in Nairobi, Kenya.

UEFA Champions League

‘Kenya on right path to World Cup qualification,’ Bayern legend Schweinsteiger says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2, 2025 – Germany football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Kenya will qualify for the Fifa World Cup sooner, rather than later.

Schweinsteiger says the country deserves to play at the most prestigious tournament on earth due to the fanatic love for football in Kenya.

“I have been in the country for only a few hours and already I can tell that you people really love the game. I believe Kenya is now getting closer and closer to the World Cup, especially now that you have someone like Benni McCarthy in charge of the national team. I believe you really deserve it and are headed in the right direction,” the Bayern Munich legend added.

Schweinsteiger further encouraged young footballers in the country to dream big and aspire to play at the biggest level of their careers, such as the UEFA Champions League.

He pinpointed self-motivation as a key ingredient for any starlet who wants to taste success in his or her career.

“It is important to have love for the game, work hard and to be self-discipline but for me what matters most is self-motivation. That’s the difference between a top player and a good one; self-responsibility and a strong mentality to succeed at the highest level. During my career, I saw a number of such players and it was easy to play alongside them because they knew what it was required of them,” the 40-year-old explained.

Schweinsteiger enjoyed a decorated career with Die Roten for 13 years (2002-2015), winning eight Bundesliga titles, seven domestic cup crowns and the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League in London.

At the international level, the central midfielder was part of the German team that clinched the 2014 World Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Argentina in Brazil.

He was speaking at the Serena Hotel on Friday morning at the start of the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, sponsored by Heineken.

Speaking at the same time, Jonas Geeraerts, commercial director at Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), the company that markets Heineken locally, said that tour is a just reward to hardcore fans of the UEFA Champions League.

“This year’s campaign caters to the fans who wake up early, sleep late to watch the beautiful game. Football is very local and very special. It is really looking up to those stars, saving money to buy your first jersey. Bringing this trophy is celebrating the hardcore fans,” he said.

While in Kenya, Schweinsteiger will present the trophy to President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Friday, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Sports and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

He will then partake in a fun, interactive session with a section of Kenyan football legends at the Serena Hotel on Saturday before wrapping up the tour with a consumer event/trophy viewing event with 700 football fans at the Sarit Centre.

