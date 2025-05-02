End of the road for Muhoroni Youth after club found guilty for match manipulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2, 2025 -Muhoroni Youth have been found guilty of match fixing and subsequently relegated to Division 1.

In a statement, world football governing body Fifa’s Disciplinary Committee said the National Super League (NSL) have been engaging in match manipulation activities.

“Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth have been found guilty of activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions, and the club’s senior team have consequently been expelled from the Football Kenya Federation National Super League,” the Committee said.

They added: “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has further ordered the relegation of the Muhoroni Youth senior team to the Football Kenya Federation Division One League ahead of next season.”

The latest development marks a thunderous fall for the Western Kenya club whose owner Moses Adagala has always stoked controversy in local circles.

The club first made it to the top flight in 2011 after clinching the defunct Nationwide League.

The highlight of their history came in 2016 when they won the Top 8 tournament courtesy of a 1-0 defeat of then defending champions Gor Mahia.

After a period in football wilderness, Muhoroni returned to the top-flight in the 2023/24 season after buying out former moneybags Wazito FC.

However, their stay among the big boys was shortlived as they were relegated after a dismal run in the season.

This was amidst accusations of dark arts tactics against opponents during their home matches at Muhoroni Stadium.

While acknowledging the latest developments, FKF said they will comply with the decision.

“FKF fully supports FIFA’s decision and reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on match-fixing and all forms of manipulation that threaten the integrity of the game. We are committed to working closely with FIFA and other relevant bodies to root out this vice from Kenyan football,” FKF CEO Harold Ndege said.

Ndege further notified entities and individuals engaging in the vice that their time is up.

“We are launching a full-scale war on match-fixing in collaboration with FIFA, CAF, and all relevant authorities. We cannot allow this vice to undermine the progress we are making to uplift the game. Anyone found culpable will face the full consequences of their actions,” he said.