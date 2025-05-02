Daykin Extends Lead as Equatorial Classic Rally Reaches Halfway Mark, With Night Stage Set for Tonight - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motorsport

Daykin Extends Lead as Equatorial Classic Rally Reaches Halfway Mark, With Night Stage Set for Tonight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Taita Taveta, Kenya, April 2025 – The first two stages of Day 2 today in the Equatorial Classic Rally have set the stage for an exhilarating battle, with Piers Daykin maintaining his lead after the Repeater Two to Mwatate and Ndi to Maktau stages.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Daykins time of 04:05:46.6 leaves him in a strong position, but the competition is still fierce with the drivers completing the day’s two stages, with the third, a night stage, scheduled for 7pm tonight.

In second place, Ian Duncan clocked in at 04:09:54.6 – just 4 minutes.8 seconds behind the leader. Duncan, driving a Datsun 280Z with co-driver Des Page Morris, has shown impressive speed and determination winning today’s first stage.

In third place Geoff Bell, remains within striking distance with a time of 04:16:40.7. His co-driver Douglas Rundgren has been instrumental in guiding the car through challenging sections, and the team is well-positioned to battle for a podium finish.

Jonathan Somen, in his Ford Escort MK2, holds fourth place with a time of 04:28:45.3, just 22.9 seconds behind Bell. Somen, with co-driver Richard Hechle while Farhaaz Khan, driving a Porsche 911, rounds out the top five with a time of 04:29:47.2.

Casualties

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day today for other drivers who battled with mechanical issues and delayed starts reshaping the leaderboard with Eric Bengi and co-driver Tony Gikuhi, behind the wheel of an Opel Kadett, failing to start the day’s opening stage. Bengi is expected to rejoin the action in the evening for Stage 3, hoping to make up for lost time.

Another blow came for the team of Altaf Ganatra and Musquit Hussain, who were forced to retire after engine problems ended their rally hopes prematurely. Driving a Toyota, the duo couldn’t continue past Day 2, marking an early exit.

Mini Cooper Exit

Andy and Fleur McDonnel, driving the spirited Mini Cooper, shared the unfortunate turn of events that led to his early retirement on day 1 from the event. Despite a promising start, mechanical issues forced the team to withdraw:

“Unfortunately, we had a small issue with the car. It started overheating, so we pulled over straight away. Found the fan belt was loose. Didn’t think much of it. Got towed here by Anthony Nielsen. Anthony turned up in the section, pulled us back into service. And then we looked at it this morning and the front pulley, engine pulley, had broken in two halves. So unfortunately, it’s retired us.”

Despite being forced to retire, Andy remained in high spirits. Reflecting on the experience with his beloved Mini Cooper—making its rally debut after 12 years preparing it—Andy shared his heartfelt appreciation for the adventure:

 “We had a fantastic time and we are going to leave here with lots of smiles. It has been a magical event, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. This is the first time it’s ever been out, it has been grounded in my garage for 12 years.”

Comments:

Piers Daykin- Yeah, that’s why we lost that time after a puncture 8 kilometers in today’s first stage. Of course, you got back on the run and took the second stage.

I’ve never done a night stage in Rally, so yeah, it’s interesting and I’m looking forward to it. There’s a bit of brain on it, so this could be even more interesting.

With the comfort of doing it in the ranch, it definitely gives you some peace of mind and much more comfortable to do it on closed roads.

Lloyd Destro – (Navigator) Today’s been great. Unfortunately, we had a puncture about eight clicks into the first stage. There were some long open stretches and some rocks that we didn’t miss. We got that puncture changed really quick and managed to get out ahead of Ian. The second stage was great, and I enjoyed it a lot more coming back the other way, because you could see those slow lefts, slow rights, It’s always fun.

Provisional Overall standings after Day 2 two Stages today. 3rd Stage – Night Stage Scheduled for 7pm tonight.

Pos/NDriver(s)Car/TeamTotal TimeDiff/Diff
1Piers Daykin / Lloyd DestroDatsun 280Z04:05:46.6
2Ian Duncan / Des Page MorrisDatsun 280Z04:09:54.6+04:08.0
3Geoff Bell / Douglas RundgrenDatsun 260Z04:16:50.7+11:04.1
4Jonathan Somen / Richard HechleFord Escort MK204:28:45.3+22:58.7
5Farhaaz Khan / Tauseef KhanPorsche 91104:29:47.2+24:00.6
6Philip Kyriazi / Riyaz IsmailFord Escort MK205:16:48.4+01:11:01.8
7Benny Heymans / Dale FurnissDatsun Violet GT05:21:40.8+01:15:54.2
8Angelo Perez-Riemer / Konstantin MastalkaDatsun Violet GT05:35:14.1+01:29:27.5
9Jose Sardinha / Mudasar ChaudryGolf VW MK105:36:48.8+01:31:02.2
10Bobby Chaudhry / Shabaz AnwarMitsubishi05:41:39.0+01:35:52.4
11Jack Askew / William BassToyota Corolla06:03:01.3+01:57:14.7
12Max Wolstenholme / Victor OkundiToyota Corolla06:20:05.8+02:14:19.2
13Ayub Khan / Salim KhanBMW 32006:23:41.8+02:17:55.2
14Altaf Ganatra / Muqsit HussainToyota09:46:01.4+05:40:14.8
15Shakeel Khan / Assad MughalFord Escort MK109:48:14.7+05:42:28.1
16Robert Calder / Gavin LaurenceDatsun 280Z11:54:38.9+07:48:52.3
17Eric Bengi / Tony GikuhiOpel Kadett12:48:35.0+12:42:48.4


In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved