Daykin Extends Lead as Equatorial Classic Rally Reaches Halfway Mark, With Night Stage Set for Tonight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Taita Taveta, Kenya, April 2025 – The first two stages of Day 2 today in the Equatorial Classic Rally have set the stage for an exhilarating battle, with Piers Daykin maintaining his lead after the Repeater Two to Mwatate and Ndi to Maktau stages.

Daykins time of 04:05:46.6 leaves him in a strong position, but the competition is still fierce with the drivers completing the day’s two stages, with the third, a night stage, scheduled for 7pm tonight.

In second place, Ian Duncan clocked in at 04:09:54.6 – just 4 minutes.8 seconds behind the leader. Duncan, driving a Datsun 280Z with co-driver Des Page Morris, has shown impressive speed and determination winning today’s first stage.

In third place Geoff Bell, remains within striking distance with a time of 04:16:40.7. His co-driver Douglas Rundgren has been instrumental in guiding the car through challenging sections, and the team is well-positioned to battle for a podium finish.

Jonathan Somen, in his Ford Escort MK2, holds fourth place with a time of 04:28:45.3, just 22.9 seconds behind Bell. Somen, with co-driver Richard Hechle while Farhaaz Khan, driving a Porsche 911, rounds out the top five with a time of 04:29:47.2.

Casualties

Meanwhile, it was a difficult day today for other drivers who battled with mechanical issues and delayed starts reshaping the leaderboard with Eric Bengi and co-driver Tony Gikuhi, behind the wheel of an Opel Kadett, failing to start the day’s opening stage. Bengi is expected to rejoin the action in the evening for Stage 3, hoping to make up for lost time.

Another blow came for the team of Altaf Ganatra and Musquit Hussain, who were forced to retire after engine problems ended their rally hopes prematurely. Driving a Toyota, the duo couldn’t continue past Day 2, marking an early exit.

Mini Cooper Exit

Andy and Fleur McDonnel, driving the spirited Mini Cooper, shared the unfortunate turn of events that led to his early retirement on day 1 from the event. Despite a promising start, mechanical issues forced the team to withdraw:

“Unfortunately, we had a small issue with the car. It started overheating, so we pulled over straight away. Found the fan belt was loose. Didn’t think much of it. Got towed here by Anthony Nielsen. Anthony turned up in the section, pulled us back into service. And then we looked at it this morning and the front pulley, engine pulley, had broken in two halves. So unfortunately, it’s retired us.”

Despite being forced to retire, Andy remained in high spirits. Reflecting on the experience with his beloved Mini Cooper—making its rally debut after 12 years preparing it—Andy shared his heartfelt appreciation for the adventure:

“We had a fantastic time and we are going to leave here with lots of smiles. It has been a magical event, and we thoroughly enjoyed it. This is the first time it’s ever been out, it has been grounded in my garage for 12 years.”

Comments:

Piers Daykin- Yeah, that’s why we lost that time after a puncture 8 kilometers in today’s first stage. Of course, you got back on the run and took the second stage.

I’ve never done a night stage in Rally, so yeah, it’s interesting and I’m looking forward to it. There’s a bit of brain on it, so this could be even more interesting.

With the comfort of doing it in the ranch, it definitely gives you some peace of mind and much more comfortable to do it on closed roads.

Lloyd Destro – (Navigator) Today’s been great. Unfortunately, we had a puncture about eight clicks into the first stage. There were some long open stretches and some rocks that we didn’t miss. We got that puncture changed really quick and managed to get out ahead of Ian. The second stage was great, and I enjoyed it a lot more coming back the other way, because you could see those slow lefts, slow rights, It’s always fun.

Provisional Overall standings after Day 2 two Stages today. 3rd Stage – Night Stage Scheduled for 7pm tonight.

Pos/N Driver(s) Car/Team Total Time Diff/Diff 1 Piers Daykin / Lloyd Destro Datsun 280Z 04:05:46.6 — 2 Ian Duncan / Des Page Morris Datsun 280Z 04:09:54.6 +04:08.0 3 Geoff Bell / Douglas Rundgren Datsun 260Z 04:16:50.7 +11:04.1 4 Jonathan Somen / Richard Hechle Ford Escort MK2 04:28:45.3 +22:58.7 5 Farhaaz Khan / Tauseef Khan Porsche 911 04:29:47.2 +24:00.6 6 Philip Kyriazi / Riyaz Ismail Ford Escort MK2 05:16:48.4 +01:11:01.8 7 Benny Heymans / Dale Furniss Datsun Violet GT 05:21:40.8 +01:15:54.2 8 Angelo Perez-Riemer / Konstantin Mastalka Datsun Violet GT 05:35:14.1 +01:29:27.5 9 Jose Sardinha / Mudasar Chaudry Golf VW MK1 05:36:48.8 +01:31:02.2 10 Bobby Chaudhry / Shabaz Anwar Mitsubishi 05:41:39.0 +01:35:52.4 11 Jack Askew / William Bass Toyota Corolla 06:03:01.3 +01:57:14.7 12 Max Wolstenholme / Victor Okundi Toyota Corolla 06:20:05.8 +02:14:19.2 13 Ayub Khan / Salim Khan BMW 320 06:23:41.8 +02:17:55.2 14 Altaf Ganatra / Muqsit Hussain Toyota 09:46:01.4 +05:40:14.8 15 Shakeel Khan / Assad Mughal Ford Escort MK1 09:48:14.7 +05:42:28.1 16 Robert Calder / Gavin Laurence Datsun 280Z 11:54:38.9 +07:48:52.3 17 Eric Bengi / Tony Gikuhi Opel Kadett 12:48:35.0 +12:42:48.4



