Rising Stars narrowly fall to Morocco in Afcon Under 20 opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1, 2025 – The national under 20 football team narrowly lost 3-2 to Morocco in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday night.

The Kenyans started shakily and could have conceded inside two minutes after goalkeeper Bernard Jairo fumbled an easy pick-up, which gifted Othmane Maamma with a glorious scoring chance.

However, Manzur Okwaro was hawk-eyed to save his keeper’s blushes, putting his body on the line to divert Maamma’s shot outside for a corner.

Salim Babu’s charges grew into the game and were rewarded in the 16th minute through a bullet header by Lawrence Ouma.

The MOFA striker leapt high to head past Yanis Bechaouch in the Moroccan goal — off Kevin Wangaya’s freekick.

Wangaya then had Kenya’s next best chance when he hit the sidenet off another freekick from the same position.

The Atlas Cubs then levelled the game through Yasir Zabiri at the end of halftime albeit in controversial circumstances after the referee had initially disallowed it for Zabiri’s foul on Rising Stars keeper Amos Wanjala.

However, after consulting the VAR, the goal was allowed.

Slow start

The Kenyans started the second half in the same frenzied fashion they had started the first 45.

They were soon made to pay in the 55th minute when Zabiri headed in his second after some wing wizardry on the right flank by Maamma.

The goal was a sucker punch for Kenya who had a minute ago threatened to score their second when Aldrine Kibet squared the ball into the box only for Ouma to fumble his shot.

The goal finally came in the 71st minute courtesy of a well-drilled low shot by Hassan Beja.

Substitute Javan Ochieng’s cross into the box was chested down into the path of Kibet who squared it up for Beja to net the equaliser.

However, the joy of equalising was shortlived as the Moroccans surged in front once again — in controversial circumstances.

Maamma once again proved to be thorn in Kenya’s flesh, crossing into the box only for a clash of bodies involving Wanjala.

However, as Kenyan defenders dithered and protested for a foul, up stepped Reda Laalaoui who blasted the ball into the net.

After another lengthy review via VAR, the referee called it in favour of the Moroccans.

Six minutes to the end, Kenya had another chance to level but substitute Oliver Machaka shot weakly and directly at the keeper.

It was off the back of a header by Kibet, which bounced off the post and fell kindly at Machaka’s feet, with Bechaouch clearly beaten.

The miss almost proved costly as the North Africans were immediately awarded a penalty on the other end after Maamma was fouled by Baron Ochieng’.

However, Jairo proved the hero by jumping to his left to save the Montpeiller forward’s low shot.