Organisers: 2025 WRC Safari Rally Attracted Record Numbers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The 2025 WRC Safari Rally attracted over 400,000 people, the biggest attendance since the event returned to the global championship calendar in 2021.

Speaking on Wednesday, Safari Rally CEO, Charles Gacheru also announced that preparations for the 2026 event were already underway.

“From the FIA reports, we can see that we had huge viewership for this rally, 400 percent more impressions, 53 percent more engagements; the data is telling us the public is responding to what we are doing.

“The Rally Village worked very well. We estimate that we had over 400,000 people through the rally week which is an incredible number. We are urging the public to be patient next year so that we avoid the crazy traffic that we had on the final day,” Gacheru said.

He was speaking during the official debrief of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally that was the third round of this year’s championship that ran from March 20-23.

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT championship leader, Welshman Elyfn Evans took the coveted crown ahead of Hyundai Motorsport duo, Ott Tanak and world champion Thierry Neuville who rounded off the podium in that order.

“The public also responded to us moving the start of the rally to outside City Hall and we had a huge crowd.

“We did the same on the final day bringing the prize-giving to Hell’s Gate and the response was overwhelming,” Gacheru added.

Besides switching the start and prize-giving, organisers added a new stage, Mzabibu, that was the home to the first ever Rally Village, which proved to be a big hit.

Besides thousands of local fans, rally enthusiasts travelled from neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania and from as far as Finland and Estonia to cheer for their favourite drivers.

The final day on Sunday, March 23 saw the Moi South Lake Road that connects the lake side resorts in Naivasha come to a standstill as thousands poured in to witness the climax of the gruelling rally at Hell’s Gate National Park.

The debrief saw the Safari Rally chief meet key stakeholders in the organisational structure of the event including but not limited to Radio, Safety Caravan, TIV, Timing Team, and Stage Commanders and Safety Officers.

“Despite the challenges faced, they demonstrated exceptional dedication. I’m ecstatic to finally meet the force behind this global spectacle. I am truly impressed with the performance of our teams on the ground,”,” the CEO remarked.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally will be the last edition under the current contract between Kenya and the WRC Promoter who run the annual championship on behalf of world body the FIA.

“Preparations for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally are already underway,” noted Mr. Gacheru. “The teams will be actively working on planning, execution timelines, and delivering on set objectives.”

The Kenyan Government and WRC Promoter revealed during this year’s edition that negotiations were underway to extend the partnership that will keep the Safari Rally in the global calendar beyond next year.

The WRC Safari Rally is one of the most legendary and demanding events in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Celebrated for its rugged terrain and breathtaking Kenyan landscapes, it draws top international rally teams and motorsport fans from around the globe.

Beyond the excitement, the rally significantly contributes to Kenya’s tourism, sporting legacy, and economic growth.