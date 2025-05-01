HALFTIME REPORT: Rising Stars impress against Morocco in thrilling Afcon U20 opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1, 2025 – The national under 20 men’s football side are currently deadlocked in a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening Group B tie at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt.

Lawrence Ouma put the Rising Stars in the lead after 16 minutes, connecting well with Kevin Wangaya’s freekick to head in the bottom right corner.

For all the Moroccans’ dominance, it was the Kenyans who had the next best chance to score.

Wangaya hit the side netting from a freekick, halfway through the first 45.

Aldrine Kibet then had another chance to punish the Atlas Cubs on the counter but shot weakly at the keeper.

The North Africans finally had their equaliser at the end of the first half through Yassir Zabiri, who slotted into an empty net after Stars keeper Bernard Jairo had parried away a close range attempt.

The goal was, however, initially disallowed for a foul on captain Amos Wanjala by Zabiri, in the build-up to the goal.

Nonetheless, the centre referee, after a look at the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor, awarded the goal.