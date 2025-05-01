Gor slaughter Sharks to storm FKF Cup semis - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa celebrates his goal against Sofapaka. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Gor slaughter Sharks to storm FKF Cup semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1, 2025 – Patrick Essombe and Alpha Onyango scored in each half as Gor Mahia beat Kariobangi Sharks to qualify for the semis of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup at the Dandora Stadium on Thursday evening.

Essombe scored his first goal since joining K’Ogalo in January this year after Samuel Kapen had latched onto a misplaced pass in the middle of the park before threading it through to the forward.

The Ugandan still had much to do and showed strength to shake off his marker before firing past Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Sebastian Wekesa.

William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges dominated the game with their usual ‘tiki-taka’ football but were let down by poor finishing and resolute defending by the league champions.

Having come into the game in the 70th minute, Onyango justified his inclusion with the second goal, 14 minutes later.

A cross from the right by Ben Stanley Omondi was miscued by the Sharks backline, allowing the ball to fall kindly in the box for the Kakamega High School alumnus, who slotted past Wekesa in the goalmouth.

Giant-killers of Nairobi

In an earlier quarterfinal tie at the same venue, National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi United continued their fairytale run with a 2-0 victory over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Frank Ouya scored in the first half off a mistake by Homeboyz keeper Ibrahim Wanzala.

Isaac Omweri cemented their place in the last four with the second goal in the 55th minute after a counterattack put him 1-v-1 with Wanzala.

At the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, hosts Murang’a Seal beat Ulinzi Stars 3-2 to relieve themselves of their poor run in the league.

