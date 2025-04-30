Tussle for supremacy in Kenya volleyball goes to Sports Disputes Tribunal - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NOC-K Delegate from the Kenya Volleyball Federation Moses Mbuthia giving his view on elections during the AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Volleyball

Tussle for supremacy in Kenya volleyball goes to Sports Disputes Tribunal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi has filed a case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) seeking declaration as the body’s voting delegate at the upcoming National Olympic Committee (NOCK) elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a suit filed against KVF deputy treasurer Moses Mbuthia, Muthee Gakuru of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and NOCK, Nyaberi argues that he is legally empowered to carry the vote on behalf of KVF as per its constitution.

“As the 1st interested parties’ constitutional link and point person with NOCK, the claimant (Nyaberi) has the right and power to vote during the 4th respondents’ general assembly as contemplated in Article 13.2.1 of its constitution,” Nyaberi, through his lawyer, Nabwire Obara, argues.

Furthermore, the president points out that the federation’s constitution does not allow for the delegation of powers from the president to the deputy treasurer, including voting rights to crucial meetings, such as the NOCK elections.

“The claimant states that Article 4.7.2.1. of the KVF constitution does not allow for the assignment of presidential roles to a treasurer. Therefore, the deputy treasurer cannot in law or fact purport suo moto to exercise the power and authority under Article 4.7.2.1(4),” he says.

The case is the latest tug-of-war between Nyaberi and Mbuthia over who to vote on behalf of KVF at the NOCK polls.

The two could not come to an agreement during last week’s aborted polls at Pride Inn, Westlands.

Noteworthy is that Mbuthia is contesting for the treasurer’s position at NOCK, with KVF’s vice president, gender, Lilian Mududa eyeing the women representative’s post.

KVF was one of four federations crippled by a tussle among their officials over voting rights at the polls; the others including Kenya Triathlon Federation, Kenya Taekwondo Federation and the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF).

On Monday, the High Court vacated previous orders that had compelled IEBC to include the four federations in the polls under whatever circumstances.

This ruling gave the elections a go-ahead even at the possibility of the electoral body excluding the four federations should they fail to agree on who has the voting rights among their officials.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved