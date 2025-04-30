Tusker vow to fight on for title despite humbling Mathare victory - Capital Sports
Tusker FC defender Michael Kibwage.

Football

Tusker vow to fight on for title despite humbling Mathare victory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Tusker FC have vowed to fight till the end, despite suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mathare United in Dandora over the weekend.

The Brewers would have gone back top of the table with a two-point cushion had they beaten the Slum Boys, but they dropped a 1-0 lead to lose the game, with Kenya Police remaining top with a one point buffer.

Assistant captain Michael Kibwage says they will treat their last six games of the campaign as finals, and their ambition is clear; win all six and wait for fate to decide the title.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kibwage says they were dejected with the defeat to Mathare, but will make amends this weekend when they take on AFC Leopards in Machakos.

“It was very painful to lose that match. We had very good control of the game but lost concentration at crucial points. We also didn’t play well in the second half. But we have picked valuable lessons from that game. As much as it was a result we did not want, we have to pick ourselves up for the remaining games. We still have a very good chance and we have to make sure we do not drop any more points. The games ahead of us are tough and we need to fold our sleeves and work harder,” Kibwage told Telecomasia.

A further defeat will be detrimental to their title ambitions. But, with title rivals Kenya Police and defending champions Gor Mahia also facing tough fixtures, Kibwage says they must be ready to take advantage of any slips.

