Mihic laments fixture congestion as Sharks, Shabana lie in wait

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic says it is unfair for his team to play two high profile matches in the space of two days.

Mihic says Thursday’s FKF Cup encounter against Kariobangi Sharks gives unfair advantage to Shabana, who they face in a league match at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

“Why do we have to play on Thursday? Why not today (Wednesday) or yesterday? It is not good for us to play on Thursday and then straight away we have to travel long distance for our match on Sunday. Whoever prepares the fixture should be mindful of this,” the Croatian said.

Mihic further lamented that the fixture congestion puts the pressure on their financial resources, especially with regards to travel expenses.

“We are not like other teams in Europe that have a lot of finances and are able to travel like this. Even then, we have heard certain European teams also complain about the hectic fixture schedule. In our case, we have had to play five matches in 15 days,” he said.

The two meet in a high stakes encounter as the domestic cup competition enters the last eight.

K’Ogalo are in the hunt for a trophy double whereas William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges will be hoping for a repeat of 2018 when they won the domestic cup with a 3-2 victory over Sofapaka in the final.

They reached the semi-finals of last season’s competition only to lose 4-2 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) on penalties.

On the other hand, K’Ogalo lost 5-4 on post-match penalties to coastal side Denmak FC in a round of 32 fixture in Kwale.

Reflecting on Thursday’s encounter, Gor keeper Gad Matthews expects a stern test and predicts they will have to be at their best against the marauding sharks.

“I am a former Kariobangi Sharks player and I know it will be a very tough match. We have played them before in the league but tomorrow will be different because it is a knockout match,” he said.