Kipruto fueled by Tokyo Marathon defeat in hunt for new success - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Benson Kipruto competing in men's marathon at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Athletics

Kipruto fueled by Tokyo Marathon defeat in hunt for new success

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Olympic bronze medalist Benson Kipruto says his sixth place finish at this year’s Tojyo Marathon has fuelled his ambition for success this year, but he is yet to place a finger on the next race he will tackle.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kipruto went to Tokyo as the defending champion early in the year, but failed to finish on the podium as he got home in sixth spot.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the 34-year old long distance specialist says he wants to use it as fuel for the rest of the year, where he targets to win at least one major marathon.

“Tokyo was not good for me at all, but I take that as a learning process and a stepping stone to push me to work harder for the rest of the season. The weather was not favourable and my body just didn’t respond well,” Kipruto told Telecomasia.

He added; “But now I have recovered from that defeat and my focus is back. I had taken time to rest and recover and now I have started my training again as I wait for the next assignment. I am yet to decide which race I am picking next, but definitely, my eyes are on a major marathon. I want not just to compete, but finish on the podium.”

Kipruto has won Boston and Chicago before and might be tempted to seek a second title later in the year. However, with the World Championships also in this year and only one month separating the two, he is faced with hard choices on which to pick between the two.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved