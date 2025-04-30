Kipruto fueled by Tokyo Marathon defeat in hunt for new success

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Olympic bronze medalist Benson Kipruto says his sixth place finish at this year’s Tojyo Marathon has fuelled his ambition for success this year, but he is yet to place a finger on the next race he will tackle.

Kipruto went to Tokyo as the defending champion early in the year, but failed to finish on the podium as he got home in sixth spot.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the 34-year old long distance specialist says he wants to use it as fuel for the rest of the year, where he targets to win at least one major marathon.

“Tokyo was not good for me at all, but I take that as a learning process and a stepping stone to push me to work harder for the rest of the season. The weather was not favourable and my body just didn’t respond well,” Kipruto told Telecomasia.

He added; “But now I have recovered from that defeat and my focus is back. I had taken time to rest and recover and now I have started my training again as I wait for the next assignment. I am yet to decide which race I am picking next, but definitely, my eyes are on a major marathon. I want not just to compete, but finish on the podium.”

Kipruto has won Boston and Chicago before and might be tempted to seek a second title later in the year. However, with the World Championships also in this year and only one month separating the two, he is faced with hard choices on which to pick between the two.