Evanilson red card overturned on appeal

LONDON, England, April 30, 2025 – Evanilson’s suspension has been rescinded after Bournemouth successfully appealed against his red card in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The striker was initially given a yellow card for a challenge on Noussair Mazraoui, but it was upgraded following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Evanilson appeared to slip as he closed down the United defender.

The red card would have meant a three-match ban, but the Brazilian is now available to face Arsenal on Saturday.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Evanilson’s three-match ban following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” read a Football Association statement.

Bournemouth are 10th in the table with four games remaining.

An eighth-place finish would secure a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League if Crystal Palace do not beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.