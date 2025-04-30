Debutants Ville De Dakar stun champions Petro de Luanda at Basketball Africa League - Capital Sports
DIAMNIADIO, SENEGAL - APRIL 29: Harouna Amadou Abdoulaye #10 of ASC Ville de Dakar celebrates after the game against Petro de Luanda during the Sahara Conference Group on April 29, 2025 at Dakar Arena in Diamniadia, Senegal. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images)

Basketball

Debutants Ville De Dakar stun champions Petro de Luanda at Basketball Africa League

Published

DAKAR, Senegal, April 30, 2025 – Senegal’s ASC Ville de Dakar stunned Basketball Africa League (BAL) defending champions Petro de Luanda of Angola 65-64 in matchday three of the Sahara Conference at the Dakar Arena on Tuesday night.

Makhtar Gueye had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Abdoulaye Harouna added 15 points and Ater Majok added 14 points and six rebounds as the Senegalese debutants collected their second win of the competition.

Patrick Gardner led Petro with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Dakar nearly squandered their morale-boosting victory after committing two consecutive eight-second violations in the final moments of the game, but Petro de Luanda failed to capitalize on it.

They had earlier beaten Tunisia’s US Monastir 70-67 on the opening night on Saturday.

Monastir victorious

In an earlier tie, Monastir defeated Cape Verde’s Kriol Star 88-72 at the same venue.

DIAMNIADIO, SENEGAL – APRIL 29: Patrick Hardy Jr. #10 of U.S. Monastir three point basket during the game against Kriol Star Basketball during the Sahara Conference Group on April 29, 2025 at Dakar Arena in Diamniadia, Senegal. (Photo by Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images)

Monastir converted 47.8 percent of their shots, led by Patrick Hardy Jr. (19 points and five assists) and Firas Lahyani (15 points, eight rebounds).

Ivan Almeida led the losing team with a game-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, with Patrick McGlynn adding 18 points.

The BAL Sahara Conference group phase will resume on Thursday, 1 May when Petro de Luanda takes on US Monastir at 2:30 p.m. GMT (4:30 p.m. CAT) and ASC Ville de Dakara faces Kriol Star at 5:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 p.m. CAT) on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA’s digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA AppNBA.comBAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel.

