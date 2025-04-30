All Systems Go for the Equatorial Classic Rally as Final Checks and Shakedown Wrap Up

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – Final scrutineering and technical checks for the inaugural Equatorial Classic Rally were successfully completed on Wednesday at Teita Estate, ahead of tomorrow’s official flag-off.

Several drivers also participated in the shakedown session, allowing them to fine-tune their cars and familiarize themselves with local conditions before tackling the challenging route.

Among those present today was legendary Kenyan rally driver Ian Duncan, who commended event organizer Anthony Nielsen and his team for their outstanding work in putting together the new event.

“It’s really great. It’s just a bit unfortunate that Anthony can’t compete—he’ll definitely be a bit jealous of us tomorrow. But what a fantastic job they’ve done. Good on them. I hope the rally thrives,” Duncan said.

He added: “It’s the first edition, so there’s a lot to look forward to. The weather could be unpredictable, but that’s part of the challenge. First-time events come with enthusiasm, and I’m sure this one will be no exception.”

Also ready for action is Tauseef Khan, the reigning African Rally Championship (ARC) co-driver champion.

He will be navigating for Farhaz Khan, bringing his wealth of experience to an event that differs in pace and structure from traditional rallies.

“You just have to adapt to your driver’s rhythm. I’ve raced with Fazi before, so I know how he likes his notes. The lack of recce here is a plus for me—it’s usually a nightmare for co-drivers. After a couple of kilometers, we’ll be back in sync,” Khan said.

Seasoned navigator Victor Okundi, paired with first-time rally driver Max Wolstenholme from the UK, emphasized the importance of mental preparation for this format of rallying.

“This is a home event for me, and Equatorial Classic Rallying is like a family. It’s all about mindset—we don’t use pace notes, and there’s no recce. It’s a marathon rally style, and we’re ready for it,” Okundi said.

The 19 confirmed entries will cover 983 kilometers in total—including 740 kilometers of competitive stages and 243 kilometers of transport.

The official ceremonial flag-off takes place on Thursday morning at Teita Estate Club House.