Aldrine Kibet fires up teammates to make most of AFCON U20 chance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Youngster Aldrine Kibet says playing at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt is a massive opportunity for the Rising Stars, and has fired up his teammates to make the most of the opportunity to advance their careers.

Kibet, 18, who plays at the Nastic Sports Academy in Spain, believes the platform offers players a chance to take the next steps in their careers, as there will be scouts from all over the world taking a keen interest.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kibet says the opportunity is a ‘now or never’ kind of chance.

“This is a massive opportunity and something that possibly comes once in your career. The tournament is every two years and that means you might not be lucky to qualify more than once because of advancement in age. This is a great opportunity for everyone in the team. It is every player’s wish to be part of such a tournament and we need to take the chance with both our hands,” Kibet told Telecomasia.

He added; “This is a really big chance to progress our careers. We are playing at a big stage and we have a chance to showcase what we can do to the rest of the continent and the world. It is a platform where we can also progress our careers and you never know maybe some players can get opportunities to move to bigger teams. It is a huge chance for all of us and we need to leave the tournament better players with more experience to take us to the next level.”

Kenya opens its campaign on Thursday night against Morocco.