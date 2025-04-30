A win for Kenya: Tergat lauds Kayange appointment to head IOC body - Capital Sports
NOC-K Athlete representative Humprey Kayange with BFK president Anthony Ombok. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

A win for Kenya: Tergat lauds Kayange appointment to head IOC body

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 30, 2025 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Paul Tergat has lauded the appointment of Humphrey Kayange as the chair of the International Olympic Commission (IOC) Coordination
Commission for Dakar 2026.

Tergat says the appointment of the former captain of the national men’s 7s team reflects the emergence of African leaders in the Olympics movement.

“His elevation to this role, previously held by the IOC President-Elect, Kirsty Coventry, reflects the growing confidence in African leadership at the highest levels of sport. It is also a fitting recognition of his commitment to the values of Olympism and athlete empowerment,” Tergat said.

The president further praised Kayange’s appointment, pointing out that it will greatly aid Kenya’s preparations for next year’s Youth Olympics in the Senegalese capital.

“Humphrey, my brother, we are proud of you. I look forward to walking this journey with you and supporting your leadership as you steward these historic Games for our continent,” he said.

Kayange’s appointment was confirmed on Wednesday morning, adding to the decorated resume of a man who had a stellar career at the top level before hanging his boots.

He was part of the Kenyan team that triumphed at the Singapore 7s in addition to playing for Shujaa at two editions of the Olympics including London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).

Kayange was also nominated for the IRB Sevens Player of the Award in 2009.

The former Mwamba RFC player is currently the male athletes’ representative at NOCK and is eyeing the deputy secretary general’s post at the upcoming polls.

