Blow As High Court Halts Cricket Kenya Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29—The High Court has stopped the election of Cricket Kenya officials and barred them from conducting any Annual General Meeting (AGM) or related meetings or initiating any disciplinary proceedings against the Applicant.

This order remains in effect pending the determination of the substantive suit, which is scheduled for judgment in May 2025.

The matter will also be mentioned the same day before the Hearing Panel, during which the panel is expected to deliver its decision and issue further directions regarding the application.

The orders were issued following a suit filed by Kalpesh Solanki, who moved to court and sued the board members of Cricket Kenya.

Solanki states that he filed the case to challenge his suspension as Treasurer. The matter was fully heard and is now awaiting judgment next month.

He asserts that despite the pending decision, the respondents have gone ahead to schedule an Annual General Meeting for Wednesday at the Cricket Kenya offices located at Ruaraka Sports Club.

“The respondent’s continued actions, despite knowledge of the pending proceedings, constitute an attempt to preempt the tribunal’s decision and render the judgment of 6th May ineffective,” reads part of the ruling.

Through his lawyer, Danstan Omari, the applicant claims he stands to suffer irreparable harm, including the risk of removal, if the AGM proceeds with deliberations on his suspension and removal.