Ambitious Babu targets World Cup qualification with Rising Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Salim Babu, the Rising Stars head coach, says his target at the team’s inaugural sojourn at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off this week in Egypt, is qualification for the World Cup.

The Rising Stars qualified for their first ever Cup of Nations after reaching the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers, and Babu is already plotting a new first, by continuing the progression straight into the World Cup.

The four semi-finalists at the tournament will qualify for the World Cup.

Babu, in an interview with Telecomasia.net says he is confident his charges can get to the World Cup.

“Our target from the start, and we have made that clear to the players, is to go to the World Cup. We need to get to the semis to book one of the four available slots and we are ready for that. We have what it takes and the boys have also vowed to give their all to attain that target,” Babu told Telecomasia.

Kenya however has its work cut out at the tournament, as they have been drawn in a tough pool. They will compete against seasoned teams Nigeria, Tunisia and Morocco in Group B. Only the top two in each group are guaranteed a place in the quarters, while there are two available best-placed number three slots from the three groups for a place in the last eight.

“It is a tough group but definitely something we expected. Any team that has qualified for the tournament is a tough team. We are facing teams which have been there before and have experience at such a tournament and we know it is going to be tough. But for us, we are taking a match at a time. We are first timers and for us, teamwork will be our biggest weapon,” Babu further told Telecomasia.

He says the fact that most teams do not know about them will be a key weapon for them and has promised they will be a surprise package.