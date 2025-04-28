Sharks youngster Aroko eager to bite at Afcon Under 20 for Rising Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28, 2025 – National under 20 football team striker Humphrey Aroko is hoping for a starting berth in the team when they face Morocco in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo on Thursday.

The Kariobangi Sharks youngster says playing at the continental tournament is a lifetime opportunity that he will make the best use of.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to be among those who have been selected to represent Kenya in this tournament. I am so happy to be among the many players in this competition and I will make the best of it,” Aroko said.

The youngster has been a mainstay of Salim Babu’s squad from the time they finished second at the Cecafa Under 18 Championships in Kisumu in 2023.

He has become one of the first names on the starting XI even at the Cecafa Under 20 qualifiers in Tanzania in November last year, where they came second to Tanzania.

Having secured their first-ever slot at the age-grade competition, Aroko says they are dreaming big and want to win it all.

“So far so good…the training has been going on well. All the players have been showing up in training and giving a good account of themselves. We are determined to go all the way and win the tournament,” he said.

Beyond Morocco, Rising Stars face record champions Nigeria and Tunisia in Group C, in what has been christened the ‘Group of Death.’

The team intensified their preparations for the opening match with a 2-2 draw against Ghana on Thursday in Cairo.