Rashford likely to miss rest of season - Capital Sports
New Aston Villa signing Marcus Rashford. PHOTO/ASTON VILLA X

English Premiership

Rashford likely to miss rest of season

Published

LONDON, England, April 28, 2025 – On-loan Aston Villa forward Marcus Rashford is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The extent of the problem, which kept Rashford out of the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, is still being assessed.

It is not completely out of the question that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester United, could return before the end of the Premier League campaign.

However, it is more likely he will focus on recovering in time for England’s matches in June – a World Cup qualifier against Andorra and a friendly against Senegal.

If he does return before then, Rashford’s final league appearance of the season would be against Tottenham on 18 May because he is not eligible to play in Villa’s final match of the campaign against United on 25 May.

Rashford was at Saturday’s high-profile boxing fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He has already decided not to speak to any clubs about his future until later in the summer.

Rashford’s contract at United runs to 2028 but he does not expect to play for the club again while Ruben Amorim is manager.

He was recalled by England in Thomas Tuchel’s first squad as manager in March, having been omitted from the Euro 2024 squad.

