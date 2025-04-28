Monatsir, Kriol Star bounce back on Day Two of BAL Sahara Conference - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US Monatsir's Babacar Sane. PHOTO/Julien Bacot, BAL/Getty Images

Basketball

Monatsir, Kriol Star bounce back on Day Two of BAL Sahara Conference

Published

DAKAR, Senegal, April 28, 2025 – Tunisian side US Monatsir bounced back from opening night disappointment to beat Basketball Africa League (BAL) defending champions Petro de Luanda of Angola 87-73 in matchday two of the Sahara Conference at the Dakar Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Former NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Babacar Sane and Osiris Eldrige combined for 47 points and 10 rebounds to spur the 2022 BAL champions to victory.

The Tunisian champions were very efficient on the offensive end, converting 57.1 percent of their shots, including 17 out of 28 from behind the arc.

Petro de Luanda were led by EJ Anosike (16 points and eight rebounds) and Yannick Moreira (14 points and nine rebounds).

Both teams are 1-1 after the opening weekend games.

In the second game of the day, Cape Verde’s Kriol Star beat home team ASC Ville de Dakar 66-63 in a dramatic fashion, with Dakar’s Will Perry missing his last three-point attempt and a chance to take the game to overtime.

Kriol Star’s Ivan Almeida in action against ASC Ville de Dakar. PHOTO/Photo by Julien Bacot, BAL/Getty Images

On a challenging shooting night for both teams, it was Ivan Almeida’s (13 points, 13 rebounds) two-pointer late in the fourth that put the winners ahead and sealed their first triumph in the competition.

Richaud Pack led the Star with 19 points, while Perry finished with 23 points and Ater Majok added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Dakar.

The Sahara Conference remains wide open with each team closing the weekend a 1-1 record.

US Monastir will take on Kriol Star at 4 p.m. GMT (6 p.m. CAT) and ASC Ville de Dakar will face Petro de Luanda at 7 p.m. GMT (9 p.m. CAT) when the Sahara Conference returns on Tuesday night.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved