Marathon G.O.A.T Kipchoge happy after sixth-place finish in London

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28, 2025 – Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is satisfied with his sixth-place finish at Sunday’s London Marathon.

Kipchoge says he is delighted with his performance in the men’s race, having failed to finish at the Paris Olympics in August last year.

“Absolutely, I was happy to finish the race…and in good time…and to cross the finish line with the right values of this world in mind. I am happy to have run here today and to continue with the movement, as running is a movement,” the two-time Olympic champion said.

Kipchoge clocked 2:05:25 across the finish line on Sunday, continuing his wait for a first ever win since he last triumphed at the Berlin Marathon in 2023.

The result came off the back of a disappointing outing in Paris where he was forced to pull out of the men’s marathon as a result of back and leg problems.

Having broken the world record twice, clinched the Olympic title twice and become the first athlete to run a sub-two hours – among other accolades – Kipchoge believes there is nothing left to prove.

“I am happy with what I am doing. I am here not to prove anything to anybody in this world at all but to run with the Olympics spirit. London has hosted the Olympics three times and this city speaks the language of the Olympics…that’s why I am here,” the 41-year-old said.

Kipchoge says he will continue with the same Olympics spirit at his next race – the Sydney Marathon.

“My next destination will be Sydney and I want to carry the same spirit, values and movement when I go to compete there,” he said.

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe clocked 2:02:27 to clinch his second consecutive marathon victory as debutant Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda took second place in 2:03:37.

Immediate former defending champion Alexander Munyao of Kenya, came third in 2:04:20.

Kipchoge, who had led the race for the first 15km, expressed his delight at the emergence of a new crop of exciting road runners.

“I am actually very happy for them…these are the young generation, young people. I am very old in this profession…I have been running marathons for 22 years and these guys are younger than me. I am the happiest man to be able to run with these younger runners,” the 2020 London Marathon winner said.