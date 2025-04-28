London Marathon breaks world record for most finishers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sabastian Sawe in action at the London Marathon. PHOTO/ABBOTT WMMAJORS

Athletics

London Marathon breaks world record for most finishers

Published

LONDON, England, April 28, 2025 – The 2025 London Marathon set a new world record for the number of finishers despite hot conditions on Sunday for its 45th edition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A total of 56,640 runners crossed the finish line at the end of the 26.2-mile route, Guinness World Records has confirmed.

The number surpassed the previous record of 55,646 set by the New York Marathon in November.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said he hoped the high number of finishers inspired people to apply for the 2026 race ballot.

“The London Marathon was already the most popular in terms of ballot entries, with 840,318 people applying for the 2025 race,” he said.

“It is also the world’s largest annual one-day fundraising event with more than £1.3bn raised for charity since 1981.”

The number of people applying for the ballot to enter this year’s race broke the world record of 578,304 for the 2024 edition.

Of UK applicants 49% were female, while there was a 105% increase in applications from people aged between 20-29.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa surged to victory in the elite women’s race in a world record for a women’s only field, while Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe triumphed in the men’s event.

It was a Swiss double in the wheelchair races for the second year running as Catherine Debrunner broke her own course record in the women’s race and Marcel Hug stormed to his seventh victory in the men’s.

On Saturday, more than 15,000 young people competed in the Mini London Marathon, making it the biggest since the event started in 1986.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved