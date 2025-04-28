Liverpool announce Premier League victory parade

LIVERPOOL, England, April 28, 2025 – Premier League champions Liverpool will parade through the city on an open-top bus, it has been announced.

The Reds won 5-1 against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday to secure their second Premier League title, a record-equalling 20th top-flight trophy.

The bus will set off from Allerton Maze at 14:30 BST on Monday 26 May before travelling along a nine-mile (15km) route including Queens Drive and The Strand before finishing on Blundell Street.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to line the route to celebrate with Arne Slot and his title-winning squad.

‘Bumper bank holiday weekend’

The parade is expected to last between three and five hours.

Liverpool City Council Leader Liam Robinson said: “We’re delighted to officially invite Liverpool Football Club to parade around the city on 26 May.

“A Liverpool victory parade is more than football – it’s a celebration of our city’s pride, passion and community spirit.”

Robinson said it was going to be a “bumper weekend in Liverpool”.

Thousands of music fans will be heading to Sefton Park for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 May inclusive.

Liverpool will end their Premier League campaign on 25 May when Crystal Palace visit Anfield.

Rivals Everton play away on the final day of the season, a week after bidding an emotional farewell to their Goodison Park home.

What’s the parade route?

The Liverpool victory parade will set off from Allerton Maze and travel north on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover.

From there, it will make its way down the following roads:

• Queens Drive

• Mill Bank

• West Derby Road

• Islington

• Leeds Street

• The Strand

The parade will finish on Blundell Street.

Is the parade free to attend?

The parade is a free event, with fans invited to line the entire route.

The football club will pay the full costs of the event, said a council spokesperson.

How to get there and where to park

Fans thinking about heading into the city for the parade are being urged to plan their travel arrangements in advance.

They are also being told that the individual use of pyrotechnics and flares will not be permitted.

A council spokesperson said more information and advice would be issued in due course from themselves, Liverpool FC, Merseyside Police and Merseytravel.

Chief Insp Chris Barnes, from Merseyside Police, said rolling road closures would be in place to accommodate the parade, with some disruption inevitable.

“We would ask motorists to be patient, or avoid the area of the parade route where possible,” he added.

“Officers will be providing a reassuring presence along the route to ensure that the day is not only one to remember, but also an enjoyable and safe event for all those attending the parade.”