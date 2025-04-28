From Marakusi to Global Glory: Wisa’s Remarkable Volleyball Journey

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 28, 2025 – Few names in volleyball evoke the same passion and emotion as Edith Wisa.

The softspoken star has made a name for herself both locally and internationally.

Her incredible journey from the quiet village of Marakusi in Lugari, Kakamega County, has captured the hearts of millions of young girls across Kenya.

Born in 1994, in a family of eight, Wisa was raised by her mother following the unfortunate loss of her father in 1999.

Her uncle supported her primary education, where she excelled academically.

From 2009 to 2012, she attended Lugulu Girls for her secondary education, a school renowned for its strong volleyball programme.

KCB captain Edith Wisa with Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi. PHOTO/KCB

It was during this time that her passion for the game was ignited.

At Lugulu, Wisa unleashed her inner potential and showcased her skills in local, regional, and international competitions.

She reached the regional levels with the school and was part of the squad that represented the country at an international event in Uganda.

She became the school’s captain from 2011 – 2012.

Her exploits caught the eyes of many volleyball clubs in the country.

From school to club career

She joined Prisons Kenya before ending up at KCB in 2020.

At KCB, Wisa led the squad to the 2022 African Club Championship in Kelibia, Tunisia, beating favourites Al Ahly 3-1 in a tightly contested battle.

Locally, she is a two-time national women’s volleyball champion.

The team won the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league title in the 2022/2023 and the 2023/2024.

Additionally, she won many other local titles, including the Kipchumba Karori Volleyball Tournament that was held in Eldoret last year.

Kenya Volleyball Federation president Charles Nyaberi hands over the national league Trophy to KCB captain Edith Wisa. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Individually, the KCB captain was named the 2022 best middle blocker at the African Club Championship – a feat she says was a reward for the work she has put in over the years.

She has also been named the best middle blocker in the local league a couple of times.

Wisa expresses her gratitude to coach Japheth Munala for his astute leadership and guidance over the years.

Edith Wisa Malkia Strikers assistant captain. Photo/NOC-K – JAIRUS MOLA

“It is great working under Munala, he is very understanding and accommodating. A father figure to many of his players. Having trained with him in the national team while at Kenya Prison it was not a big deal coping with him when I joined KCB. We have won many trophies with him, and I hope that we will continue writing history together,” she explains.

Heartbreak in Abuja

In the 2025 African Club Championship held in Abuja, Nigeria, Wisa and her team were convinced they would emerge victorious.

However, the contest proved too tough, and the team only settled for the fifth finish, missing out on the podium for the third consecutive year.

Malkia Strikers assistant captain Edith Wisa being fed cake by captain Triza Atuka as she celebrated her birthday after training session in Miramas ahead of the Paris Olympics. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

“The 2025 African Club Championship was quite good. We went there confidently and ready to bring the title home, but we fell short. We however picked positive lessons from there. I am optimistic about the upcoming players who were included in our team. They were outstanding, which shows that they have all it takes to be the next stars. They gained a lot of experience having the opportunity to play against both finalists of the championship,” she points out.

Outside of the volleyball court, Wisa is a holder of a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting.

With her strong liking for numbers, she plans to apply her skills whenever the opportunity arises.

Wisa takes a lot of inspiration from Bracksides Agala of Kenya Prisons, who nurtured her when she joined top-flight volleyball.

Internationally, she learns from Brazil’s Adenízia da Silva because they play the same position and because of her politeness.

As the KVF league playoffs edge closer, Wisa believes that KCB can defend their title and can also win the first edition of the Kenya Cup title.

The team has been bolstered by the inclusion of fresh blood, including Marlene Terry, Fridah Boke, and Sheilah Wabwire, who have shown tremendous potential.