Over 100 Golfers Entered As 7th Leg NCBA Series Heads To Golf Park

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Golf Park golf course will Friday host the seventh leg of the ongoing 2025 NCBA Golf Series.

The tournament, which will also double as the club’s Monthly Mug event for April, is set to attract at least 100 golfers to Kenya’s only Pay-and-Play golf facility.

Players will be vying for coveted spots at the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, joining qualifiers from earlier events held at VetLab Sports Club, Nandi Bears Club, Malindi Golf Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kiambu Golf Club, and most recently, Nakuru Golf Club.

During the sixth leg held at Nakuru Golf Club, Paul Muhia emerged as the overall gross winner, while Esther Karuga clinched the ladies’ gross title.

They were among six golfers who qualified from that leg, alongside the Division 2 Men’s and Ladies’ winners, the Overall Division 3 winner, and the Junior winner.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Kitale Golf Club this weekend as it hosts the highly anticipated NCBA Trans Nzoia Championship from April 25 – 27.

A flagship event that is part of the KAGC 2025 calendar, the championship continues to bolster Kenya’s stature in the international amateur golfing community.

A total of 58 golfers have confirmed participation in the tournament, including standout female golfers Loise Ngina of Kitale Golf Club and Naomi Wafula of Vipingo Golf Ridge.

Other top contenders include Sammy Mulama, Isaack Makokha, Josephat Rono, and John Kamais.

Notably absent will be defending champion John Lejirma, paving the way for a new winner to emerge.

The three-day event will feature an initial cut after two rounds, with the top 33 players (including ties) advancing to the final round.

With a prize fund of Ksh 174,000 up for grabs, the competition promises high-stakes action.

The tournament is also part of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) calendar, offering vital ranking points to participants.

At the same time, the 3rd edition of the NCBA Coast Junior Open will tee off at Mombasa Golf Club from Friday to Sunday.

The junior tournament has attracted over 100 players, with handicap limits of 28.0 for boys and 36.0 for girls.

As part of NCBA’s broader efforts to grow the game from the ground up, the event underscores the bank’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Kenyan golfers.

NCBA Group MD John Gachora in action at the Kiambu Golf Club during the club’s leg of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series on Saturday, March 15

Speaking ahead of the busy golf weekend, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, said: “We are proud to continue our commitment to golf development in Kenya by supporting events across all levels—from elite amateur competitions like the Trans Nzoia Championship to club events such as our Monthly Mug events across various clubs.

It’s about creating pathways for talent and making golf more accessible and competitive nationwide and we are very proud of the impact we are having on the golfing space in this region.”

Commenting on the Trans Nzoia Championship, Chris Kinuthia, KGU Tournament Director said: “The tournament will adhere to the Rules of Golf as approved by R&A Rules Limited, as well as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Local Rules and any additional local regulations set by the Tournament Committee.”

Kinuthia also highlighted the role of NCBA Bank in shaping the local golf scene:

“NCBA’s sponsorship has been transformative. It has significantly raised the standard of competition and given emerging players the chance to gain critical experience and exposure, both locally and on the global stage.”