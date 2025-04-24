NOC-K Elections Postponed Over Impasse Involving Four Federations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The elections for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) have been postponed following an impasse involving four federations.

In a statement, NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku said the postponement is necessary to enable the four federations decide on who among their officials will carry the vote.

The four federations include Kenya Handball Federation, Kenya Volleyball Federation, Kenya Triathlon Federation and the Kenya Taekwondo Federation.

–More to follow-