Mutuku ‘saddened’ by postponement of NOC-K elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) presidential candidate Francis Mutuku has bemoaned the postponement of the body’s national elections that were earlier scheduled for Thursday.

Mutuku said the adjournment of the polls due to an impasse within four federations does not set a good example for sports administration.

“Certainly not, it does not give us pleasure to stay in office one more day. I believe that leadership is a service. We are not happy about the situation. We hope the General Assembly can reconvene as soon as possible to express themselves on who they want to carry on the vision of NOCK,” Mutuku said.

The polls were adjourned on Thursday afternoon after four federations were unable to agree on which of their officials were to vote.

The federations include Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation and the Kenya Taekwondo Federation.

NOC-K presidential candidate Shadrack Maluki arriving at Pride inn ahead of the Electoral AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The deadlock was the culmination of what had been a boardroom/court battles since Wednesday.

The High Court had earlier struck out an application by Taekwondo president Suleiman Sumba who sought stay orders against the polls.

Later, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) temporarily suspended the polls pending the hearing of a case filed by 13 federations.

However, the tribunal gave the go-ahead for the elections on Thursday afternoon, while at the same time asking the AGM to deliberate on the eligibility of the four federations and which officials to carry the vote.

All attempts to reach a resolution within the four federations came to naught prompting a proposal to adjourn the meeting until they resolve their internal differences.

NOC-K Presidential candidate Francis Mutuku addressing the stakeholders during the Elective AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Reflecting on the back-and-forth of the day, Mutuku described it as an uncharted territory.

He was not clear on the exact date for the rescheduled polls.

“We are not able to confirm the dates (for the elections). We are in uncharted territory…however as am executive, we have been very clear that it is urgent to have elections so that preparations for upcoming events can continue,” he said.

Nonetheless, Mutuku is confident that where there is a will, there is a way.

“We believe that this (stalemate) will change. Once we dispense with the legal issues, we will be left with a political matter…and electoral issues are political issues. We are confident that tje federations will come to a resolution,” he said.

Mutuku is contesting the top job with Shadrack Maluki who is NOCK’s first deputy president.