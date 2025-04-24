Madrid Open: Injured Alcaraz out of Madrid Open

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 24 – Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of injury – but is hopeful of being fit for his French Open title defence.

The Spanish world number three said he had injured his hamstring and groin during the second set of Sunday’s Barcelona Open final.

“In a week or two I shall return to training, but I will take it step by step,” Alcaraz, who has won four Grand Slam titles, said.

“I couldn’t practice the entire week. I needed to listen to my body and make the right decision.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead but I hope I shall be ready for the French Open.”

Alcaraz is a two-time champion in Madrid and won the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

He left court for treatment during the Barcelona final against Holger Rune and was able to resume the match, with the Dane going on to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

Alcaraz said he intends to travel to Rome for the Italian Open, which begins on 6 May, before the French Open starts on 25 May.

Even if he is not able to play competitively before Roland Garros, Alcaraz remains confident he will still be able to challenge for the clay-court Grand Slam title.

“The tennis that I’ve played in the past few weeks has been great,” he said.

“Mentally I think I’m strong to play good tennis again, so this is not going to take my confidence away.

“If I don’t play Rome, or if I don’t play any tournaments before Roland Garros, I don’t care about it.

“I know what is my level, I know what I have to do to play good tennis.”