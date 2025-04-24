Madrid Open: Injured Alcaraz out of Madrid Open - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alcaraz
Alcaraz

Tennis

Madrid Open: Injured Alcaraz out of Madrid Open

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 24 – Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of injury – but is hopeful of being fit for his French Open title defence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Spanish world number three said he had injured his hamstring and groin during the second set of Sunday’s Barcelona Open final.

“In a week or two I shall return to training, but I will take it step by step,” Alcaraz, who has won four Grand Slam titles, said.

“I couldn’t practice the entire week. I needed to listen to my body and make the right decision.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead but I hope I shall be ready for the French Open.”

Alcaraz is a two-time champion in Madrid and won the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

He left court for treatment during the Barcelona final against Holger Rune and was able to resume the match, with the Dane going on to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

Alcaraz said he intends to travel to Rome for the Italian Open, which begins on 6 May, before the French Open starts on 25 May.

Even if he is not able to play competitively before Roland Garros, Alcaraz remains confident he will still be able to challenge for the clay-court Grand Slam title.

“The tennis that I’ve played in the past few weeks has been great,” he said.

“Mentally I think I’m strong to play good tennis again, so this is not going to take my confidence away.

“If I don’t play Rome, or if I don’t play any tournaments before Roland Garros, I don’t care about it.

“I know what is my level, I know what I have to do to play good tennis.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved