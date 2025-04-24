In Photos: How It Went Down At NOC-K Elective AGM - Capital Sports
NOC-K Delegate from the Kenya Volleyball Federation Moses Mbuthia giving his view on elections during the AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sports

In Photos: How It Went Down At NOC-K Elective AGM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) did not have its elections as planned after a push and pull on four federations who failed to decide on the voter. Here is how the long day unfolded on Thursday.

The Heat is too much! NOC-K Delegate from the Kenya Volleyball Federation Moses Mbuthia quenches the thirst. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
The Heat is too much! NOC-K Delegate from the Kenya Volleyball Federation Moses Mbuthia quenches the thirst. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
FKF President Hussein Mohammed (R) with his CEO Harold Ndege (L) and SG candidate John Ogolla (middle) during the Elective NOC-K AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
National Olympics Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat (Center) with Secretary General Francis Mutuku (left) and 1st Vice President Shadrack Maluki (right) during the AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The polls were adjourned on Thursday afternoon after four federations were unable to agree on which of their officials were to vote.

The federations include Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation and the Kenya Taekwondo Federation.

Kenya Volleyball Federation president Charles Nyaberi whose federation was among the four in contention addressing NOC-K AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Taekwondo Federation president Major Suleiman Sumba (left) whose federation is one of the four in contention following proceedings during the Elective NOC-K AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat leads SG Francis Mutuku and 1st Vice President Shadrack Maluki at Pride Inn Westlands. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Former Kenya Rugby International Edward Rombo who is a sports lawyer interpreting the SDT rulings and other court rulings. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Athletics Kenya’s Susan follows speeches at NOC-K Elective AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Athletics Kenya boss Jack Tuwei taking a break during the elective NOC-K AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
NOC-K Athlete representative Humprey Kayange with BFK president Anthony Ombok. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Boxing Federation of Kenya president Anthony Ombok arriving. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Basketball Federation president Paul Otula arriving. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Hockey Union president Nahashon Randiek at the AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
NOC-K Treasurer Wrestling’s Anthony Kariuki arriving. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
NOC-K presidential candidate Francis Mutuku with KTTF’s Andrew Mudibo. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
NOC-K presidential candidate Shadrack Maluki arriving at Pride inn ahead of the Electoral AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
NOC-K Presidential candidate Francis Mutuku addressing the stakeholders during the Elective AGM. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Sasha Mutai arriving. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Kenya Table Tennis Federation Andrew Mudibo leads Barnabas Korir and Shadrack Maluki at Pride inn Hotel Westlands. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Sports Registrar Rose Wasike taking a break with other officials. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Police Patrol at NOC-K AGM
Closing with a prayer. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

