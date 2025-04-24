In Photos: How It Went Down At NOC-K Elective AGM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) did not have its elections as planned after a push and pull on four federations who failed to decide on the voter. Here is how the long day unfolded on Thursday.
The polls were adjourned on Thursday afternoon after four federations were unable to agree on which of their officials were to vote.
The federations include Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), Kenya Handball Federation (KHF), Kenya Triathlon Federation and the Kenya Taekwondo Federation.