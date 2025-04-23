Rising Stars skipper Wanjala dreaming of World Cup ahead of Afcon Under 20 bow

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23, 2025 – National under 20 football team captain Amos Wanjala had underlined their ambitions to qualify for the World Cup via the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Wanjala says the prospect of qualifying for the global competition in Chile is a key motivator for the Rising Stars.

“As a leader, I have to remind my teammates what we are here for. We are here for the World Cup…to become champions of Afcon. It is really important for us,” the Spain-based centre back said.

Salim Babu’s charges face an uphill task in Cairo, Egypt where they face record champions Nigeria, Morocco and Tunisia in the group of death.

Wanjala believes concentration will be key if they are navigate through the tricky group stage into the knockout.

“We need to remain concentrated…and to keep focus. Taking it day by day, one game at a time,” the youngster said.

The Rising Stars arrived in the Egyptian capital on Tuesday to begin the last lap of their preparations ahead of their first match against Morocco on May 1.

Taking stock of their journey, Wanjala says the weather is not as punishing as they expected it to be.

“The mood in the camp is great. Despite having a change of weather, change of climate, everything is good so far. Our focus is to gel and bond together as a time so that when the competition starts, we are ready as a team,” he said.

Before their departure to North Africa, Babu’s boys had played a number of friendlies with local sides, including Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars, Tusker FC, and Kenya Police.

On evidence of their performances in the friendlies, Wanjala says Kenyans should be salivating for more ahead of the continental showpiece.

“They should be confident in us…we have a very good team. They should expect a good performance from us, a good display…they will enjoy what they will see,” the skipper said.

The team will face Ghana in an international friendly on Thursday.