Remontada on course as Starlets head for World Cup qualifier second leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23, 2025 – National Under 17 girls football team captain Halima Imbachi says they have a masterplan in place to beat Cameroon in this Friday’s return leg of the World Cup qualifier in Yaounde.

Imbachi says they have worked on the mistakes that led to their 1-0 defeat to the West Africans on Sunday.

She believes a remontada (comeback) is on the cards.

“We have prepared well in training and have corrected all the mistakes that cost us in that match. Our coach has really helped us to work on those mistakes and now we are going for nothing short of a win in Cameroon,” the skipper said.

The Junior Starlets suffered their first ever defeat in close to six months, falling to Tiwa Melong’s header in the 25th minute. Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi meets Harambee Starlets Under 17 players. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Despite a dominant showing in the second half, Mildred Cheche’s charges were guilty of missing a number of chances.

Imbachi regrets that they could not make the chances count but has nonetheless asked Kenyans to rally behind them as they lock horns with the Baby Lionesses in their home turf.

“My apologies to all Kenyans for not coming away with a win at home. We ask that you continue rallying behind us…pray for us because you are like our parents. We need your prayers even as we go for this battle,” she said. PS Sports Elijah Mwangi FKF President Hussein Mohamed with Deputy McDonald Mariga with other officials and players. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The girls were treated to a dinner reception at the Stadion Hotel in Kasarani on Tuesday night ahead of their departure for the Cameroonian capital on Wednesday morning.

In attendance was Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi as well as top Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials led by president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy, Macdonald Mariga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwangi praised the team for the resilience shown thus far in their bid for a second World Cup appearance.

“These young girls have shown resilience…having reached this level, it is a matter of determination. To them, it is an achievement and for us in the Sports ministry, we are supporting all the sports disciplines. We want sports to grow to a level it can be the leading industry in this region,” the PS said.

The winner of the final round of the qualifier will earn a slot at this year’s World Cup, set for Morocco.