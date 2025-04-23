How Ghana friendly will help Rising Stars beat Morocco at Afcon Under 20

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 23, 2025 – National under 20 football team coach Salim Babu is looking to assess their match-readiness when they play Ghana in a friendly on Thursday.

Babu says the match will be the perfect appetiser before the main course, which is their opening tie at the Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco on May 1.

“It will give us a full picture of what to expect when we play Morocco and better prepare ourselves on how we are going to handle them. I know the boys are ready to face off with any team and are capable of winning,” the Nairobi City Stars head coach said.

Once again, Babu exalted the quality in his squad, noting that all the players are eager to get on the pitch and strut their stuff at the continental competition.

“That is the best part about this squad…that every one of the 26 players is of high quality and ready to give their all whenever called upon. I am very excited by what I have seen from each and everyone of them,” the gaffer said.

The Rising Stars arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday ahead of their opening match against the Atlas Lions on May 1.

They have their work cut out, what with the calibre of their opponents in Group C who also include record champions Nigeria and Tunisia.

Nonetheless, the coach has warned that his team will not be the whipping boys of the competition.

“I talked to the boys and reminded them of the reason why we are here. We are not here to spend a few days and then become one of the teams to return home early. We want to be one of the teams that will be here until the last days and when that happens, it means we have qualified for the World Cup,” he said.

Rising Stars will be making their maiden appearance at the competition where the top four teams will fly Africa’s flag at the World Cup in Chile in September this year.