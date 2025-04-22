Maluki shares his ambition on NOCK presidency - Capital Sports
Maluki shares his ambition on NOCK presidency

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Shadrack Maluki is eyeing the presidency as the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) goes to the polls, and has promised more inclusivity for the national body.

Maluki, currently the first vice president and the head of the Kenya Judo Federation, seeks to replace the legendary Paul Tergat who is exiting after serving his constitutional two terms.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net ahead of the polls, Maluki says his experience stands out amongst his peers and is the best man for the job.

“The biggest pillar of our campaign is inclusivity. For long, there has been a feeling that some Federations feel inferior compared to the others and this is what we want to address. Every Federation should feel part and parcel of the Olympic movement and everyone has an equal voice. The current office led by President Tergat has done really well and we want to step up from where they have reached,” Maluki told Telecomasia.

Maluki, who was Kenya’s Chief de Mission at the last Olympic Games in Paris, says he also wants to ensure that the country’s medal haul at the next games in Los Angeles in 2028 is expanded to just more than athletics.

