Coach Davids demands more as Simba hunt for historic CAF CC final berth

Simba SC head coach Fadlu Davids embraces his players after the first leg win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Simba SC head coach Fadlu Davids says he was not entirely impressed despite his team’s 1-0 home victory over South Africa’s Stellenbosch in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

The Tanzanian giants will head for the return leg in South Africa with a slim advantage, but speaking to Telecomasia.net, Davids says they should have had a wider advantage had they taken most of the chances they had in the game.

“Our objective was accomplished in terms of keeping a clean sheet. But, we are a big club and we cannot be satisfied with a scoreline like this especially when we had chances to make it two or even 4-0. The players have to really realize the stage that we are in and at the semi-final stage, you don’t usually get this many chances. We really have to improve on this performance because it is not enough in terms of what I know the players can do,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Simba era enjoying a memorable campaign in continental football, and their ambition is to reach the final of the Cup for the first time ever.

