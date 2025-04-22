Coach Davids demands more as Simba hunt for historic CAF CC final berth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Simba SC head coach Fadlu Davids says he was not entirely impressed despite his team’s 1-0 home victory over South Africa’s Stellenbosch in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final.

The Tanzanian giants will head for the return leg in South Africa with a slim advantage, but speaking to Telecomasia.net, Davids says they should have had a wider advantage had they taken most of the chances they had in the game.

“Our objective was accomplished in terms of keeping a clean sheet. But, we are a big club and we cannot be satisfied with a scoreline like this especially when we had chances to make it two or even 4-0. The players have to really realize the stage that we are in and at the semi-final stage, you don’t usually get this many chances. We really have to improve on this performance because it is not enough in terms of what I know the players can do,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

Simba era enjoying a memorable campaign in continental football, and their ambition is to reach the final of the Cup for the first time ever.