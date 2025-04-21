Curry leads Warriors to play-off win at Rockets - Capital Sports
Basketball

Curry leads Warriors to play-off win at Rockets

Published

GOLDEN STATE, United States, April 21, 2025 – Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points as the Golden State Warriors began their play-off campaign with a 95-85 win at the Houston Rockets.

The seventh-seeded Warriors made it successive wins in Houston, with Curry also adding six rebounds and three assists.

Jimmy Butler chipped in with a further 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists to hand Golden State a 1-0 series lead – with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday.

“Steph was incredible. He was incredible,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“With that type of pressure on him from [Amen] Thompson and others, he just made some amazing plays and, obviously, carried us offensively along with Jimmy.”

The Rockets, seeded second in the play-offs, endured a disappointing end to the regular season with three successive defeats and have lost back-to-back games at home.

Ime Udoka’s side are featuring in the play-offs for the first time since 2019-20, when they lost against the Los Angeles Lakers in the semi-finals.

“I wouldn’t say the moment, I would say the physicality at times, going after guys, and just play-off basketball,” Udoka said when asked if a lack of experience cost his side.

“It’s not really about the moment. Going into the lane, trying to shoot over too many and not finding your outlets is a big thing and a big key for us all year.”

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers sealed a 121-100 win against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points with Ty Jerome adding 28 points and Darius Garland scoring 27.

Jerome, who picked up 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, was making his play-off debut.

