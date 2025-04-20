Simbas set for six-week training camp in South Africa in World Cup hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – In their hunt for a maiden place in the Rugby World Cup, the Kenya Simbas are set for a six week training camp in South Africa, according to Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Mutai says the Union will do everything within their abilities to see Kenya qualify for the World Cup for the first time ever. The qualifiers are scheduled for later on in the year, where only one winner of the Africa Cup will have a place at the World Cup.

“We are only three matches away from a World Cup and we know how close this is for us. We will do everything possible as a Union to see that we qualify. We are in the process of making plans for a six-week training camp in Souith Africa where the players will have access to the best of top performance facilities. We are speaking with partners to ensure that we make this possible. We want to qualify direct for the World Cup and not go through a repechage,” Mutai told Telecomasia.

The Kenya Simbas missed out on this year’s World Cup after failing to go through the repechage, following their second place finish at the Africa Cup.

Mutai wants to leverage on the current rise in Kenyan rugby, with the men and women’s sevens side experiencing improved performances on the World stage.