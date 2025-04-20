Sharks’ Youngster Aroko hopes to follow Stanley Wilson’s path to Europe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Kariobangi Sharks teenage star Humphrey Aroko says he is confident of following in the footsteps of compatriot Stanley Wilson and completing a move to European top tier side AIK after attending month-long trials with them.

Aroko, 17, was invited for trials with the Swedish side and impressed the club’s coaching stuff, and seems to be following the same pattern taken by Wilson before he signed for AIK. Wilson attended trials with the club for a month last season, and was signed up immediately he turned 18 years.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Aroko says he learnt a lot during the period, and from the initial conversations he had with the coaching team, he believes he convinced them enough.

“It was a really great and eye opening moment for me. It was a bit tough because I went in for the trials at the peak of winter and had to adjust quickly to the environment. But I gave in my best, and trained well. It was huge opportunity because most young players usually go for trials with the Youth Teams but I got a chance to train with the first team so it was massive. Wilson’s journey inspires me a lot and I am confident that I will follow in the same path. That is my dream,” Aroko told Telecomasia.

He says that he picked a lot of lessons from his trial period which he believes will make him better as he completes the season with Sharks, before switching focus to going back to Europe in the summer.

Aroko has been a rising star at Sharks, who signed him after impressive perfomances at the National School Games where he was named as MVP last year after guiding Highway Secondary School to the final.