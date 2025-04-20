Nairobi City Thunder eager to rumble at Basketball Africa League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20, 2025 – Nairobi City Thunder (NCT) head coach Brad Ibs has underlined the team’s ambition to become the best in Africa.

Ibs says the team are aiming at continuous improvement with every game as they seek to become giants of the sport on the continent.

“Competition is what motivates us…we really want to be at the top; we want to be one of the best teams in Africa. These bits of recognition along the way are great but we really want to win when it’s competition time,” the American said.

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League champions will make their debut at the sixth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), next month.

They have been pooled in the Nile Conference where they will face Rwandese side APR on May 18 at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Thunder also have matches against Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and South Africa’s Made By Basketball (MBB) to come in the same conference.

Even as they prepare for their continental bow, Ibs says he has been watching the first phase of competition in the Kalahari Conference.

The American cannot wait for Thunder to go hard in the paint against the who-is-who of the sport in Africa.

“There are a lot of familiar faces…some on the same teams and others on different teams. It’s good to know what teams are looking like right now. We also like the team we have. Everyone is in camp or will be by the end of the weekend. We have nearly a month to be prepare and yeah, we will be ready to compete,” he said.

Ibs has reinforced the squad with a number of foreign players, including Will Davis, Nana Appiah, Paul Ereng, and Evans Ganapamo.

The coach believes the addition of the quartet will spur them to success at the highest level.

“It is pretty common when teams go to the BAL, you are going to recruit talent to achieve your goal. We have done the same…we have some familiar faces coming back like Will Davis whereas someone like Ganapamo (Evans) is a new name to us but certainly not new to BAL. I think they are going to raise our level as a team and with our local players, I think it helps to sharpen them,” Ibs said.

Storming to another title

In the meantime, the national champions look on course to reclaim the title they won last season.

They are yet to lose a match this season as well, a fact that Ibs accredits to his charges’ winning mentality.

“I think our guys are really committed to winning. That feeds into our psyche and when we step on the court, that is the expectation. Guys really take that seriously and when imports come into the squad, it is usually really competitive from our guys who play in the KBF league,” he said.

However, with BAL on the horizon, Ibs plans to tweak his squad to spread the gametime across.

“It is about balancing between resting them and keeping them sharp. Hopefully we will strike the right balance as we head into competition,” he said.

The American is hopeful Kenyans will rally behind the team as they compete in BAL.