Kenyans take to court as Africa Volleyball champs serve off in Libya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Prisons players in action against NYS. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Kenyans take to court as Africa Volleyball champs serve off in Libya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20, 2025 – Three Kenyan teams will be in action on Sunday at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Misurata, Libya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National champions Kenya Prisons kick off proceedings at 1:10 pm against PAD Douala of Cameroon.

The warders are coming off a glorious night on Thursday where they were crowned second runners-up for the best sports team of the year (men) at the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) awards at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

They will be keen to improve on their third-place finish at the last edition of the competition — held last year in Cairo — where they beat Libya’s Al Nasr 3-2 to bag bronze.

Next up, General Service Unit (GSU) will be looking to clobber their Congolese opponents — VC Goma Revolution — in a Pool B encounter at the Swehly Hall.

Coastal side Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will be embroiled in an East African derby against APR of Rwanda in a Pool D duel at 9.00 pm.

No Kenyan team is yet to win the 46-year-old competition with Prisons coming close in 2011 before ultimately losing in straight sets to record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the final in Cairo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved