Kenyans take to court as Africa Volleyball champs serve off in Libya

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20, 2025 – Three Kenyan teams will be in action on Sunday at the Africa Club Volleyball Championships in Misurata, Libya.

National champions Kenya Prisons kick off proceedings at 1:10 pm against PAD Douala of Cameroon.

The warders are coming off a glorious night on Thursday where they were crowned second runners-up for the best sports team of the year (men) at the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) awards at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

They will be keen to improve on their third-place finish at the last edition of the competition — held last year in Cairo — where they beat Libya’s Al Nasr 3-2 to bag bronze.

Next up, General Service Unit (GSU) will be looking to clobber their Congolese opponents — VC Goma Revolution — in a Pool B encounter at the Swehly Hall.

Coastal side Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will be embroiled in an East African derby against APR of Rwanda in a Pool D duel at 9.00 pm.

No Kenyan team is yet to win the 46-year-old competition with Prisons coming close in 2011 before ultimately losing in straight sets to record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in the final in Cairo.