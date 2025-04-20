Hellen Obiri eyes historic three-peat at Boston Marathon - Capital Sports
Hellen Obiri celebrates after winning the 2023 Boston Marathon. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Hellen Obiri eyes historic three-peat at Boston Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – After months of intensive training back at her Ngong base, defending champion Hellen Obiri is confident of a three-peat at this Month’s Boston Marathon.

Obiri jetted back to the United States earlier this week, following a rigorous period in Ngong and believes she has prepared well enough to battle for the top honours.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after landing back in the United States, Obiri says she feels strong and ready.

“It has been a really tough but fruitful journey preparing for Boston back at home and now I feel fully ready for the task ahead. I have done a lot of work on endurance and speed and now with a few days to go, my focus will now be on getting mentally ready to do well. I know it will be tough because the field is very competitive and everyone wants to win, but my focus is on getting the third in a row. I am confident and I believe in the work that I have put in,” Obiri told Telecomasia.

Obiri transitioned to the marathon after decades of dominance on track, and has had significant success. She has won Boston in 2023 and 2024, and stands at the door of history becoming the first Kenyan woman to complete three in a row.

In this article:
