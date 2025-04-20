Bad day in office for Junior Starlets with narrow loss to Cameroon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20, 2025 – The national under 17 girls’ football team have a lot to do in their bid for a second consecutive World Cup appearance after losing to Cameroon in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.

Tiwa Melong put the Baby Lionesses into the lead after 25 minutes, heading from a corner after the Junior Starlets could not clear their lines quickly.

It came off the back of a bright start by Mildred Cheche’s charges with — Joan Ogola, in particular, getting fans off their seats with her fast runs on the left flank.

The opening goal seemed to puncture Starlets’ momentum as their midfield went into a lull with the West Africans’ physicality showing in their ability to snuff out any sign of an attack.

Cheche then brought out Brenda Achieng — hero of the previous round of fixture against Uganda — in favour of Linda Atieno.

However, Starlets still struggled knit any passes in the middle of the park as the visitors kept a mean rein in their rearguard.

Kenya’s performance improved hugely in the second half as Cheche brought in Patience Asiko at the resumption of the match.

Asiko’s entry proved to be the magic portion Starlets needed to wake up their midfield.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Five minutes after resumption, Mwanakombo Bakari sizzling shot rattled the bar, with Cameroonian goalkeeper Jessica Mabou well beaten.

Asiko’s follow-up shot was too weak to trouble Mabou and the West Africans survived.

Midway through the second half, the Cameroonians were thanking God for a lucky escape after a mix-up between Mabou and her no. 5 allowed Asiko to get in clear on goal.

However, the no. 10’s shot was weak and Mabou was able to get back to her goal line on time and save it.

Lorine Ilavonga’s shot in the 72nd minute then flow over, with Mabou scurrying desperately to save it.

Try as they did, it was a case of so-near-yet-so-far for Starlets.

The two teams meet again in the second leg of the qualifier in Yaounde on Wednesday with a place at this year’s World Cup in Morocco at stake.