Arsenal thrash 10-man Ipswich to delay Liverpool title party

IPSWICH, England, April 21, 2025 – Arsenal denied Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title this weekend as they comfortably beat 10-man Ipswich at Portman Road.

In their first match since seeing off Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals, the Gunners produced another excellent display against an Ipswich side on the verge of relegation.

Arsenal dominated from kick-off and took the lead in the 14th minute when Bukayo Saka’s cross into the box was helped on by a slight touch from Martin Odegaard and turned into the net by Leandro Trossard.

They doubled their lead after more good work by Saka, whose cross into the area was cleverly flicked on by Mikel Merino for Gabriel Martinelli to tap into an empty net.

Ipswich’s task was then made even harder when Leif Davis was shown a red card in the 32nd minute for a poor tackle on Saka.

Trossard added his second of the game in the 69th minute when he finished smartly from inside the area after a well-worked Arsenal short corner.

Substitute Ethan Nwaneri scored a fourth for Arsenal with a deflected shot two minutes from time.

The Gunners had good chances to score more – one for Merino and two for Saka – and Mikel Arteta would have expected them to be taken.

This was Ipswich’s seventh home defeat of 2025, which leaves them clinging on to their Premier League status for one more week.

Arsenal win comfortably as focus moves to PSG

This victory delayed Liverpool’s inevitable title win but the focus for the Gunners is on their Champions League campaign.

Mikel Arteta is going to be without Thomas Partey for the first leg of their semi-final against Paris St-Germain on 29 April, and took the opportunity to trial a midfield that could take to the pitch for that game.

Declan Rice, who has been so good in his number eight role in recent weeks, was pushed deeper to anchor the Arsenal midfield, while Merino – who has been playing as a makeshift striker – was used in his natural midfield role.

They were joined in the middle by captain Odegaard, who linked up superbly with Saka on the right-hand side of the pitch. The Norway international was involved in both of Arsenal’s first-half goals.

The only concern for the Gunners at Portman Road was that Saka required strapping to his ankle once he was substituted in the 57th minute, as a result of the tackle that led to Davis’ red card, as Arteta looked to protect his key man.

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace next but these games feel like a build-up to their season-defining Champions League assignment.

Ipswich outclassed as relegation looms

Ipswich were never really in this match – and it sums up their struggles that they have now lost 20 of 33 Premier League games this season.

Manager Kieran McKenna admitted in his matchday programme notes that his side were unlikely to achieve their aim of staying up. Defeat here rendered their survival mission all but mathematically impossible.

Ipswich possess some exciting young players but they did not have enough quality to pose Arsenal any problems and their ability to attack was made more difficult after Davis was sent off.

Striker George Hirst was starved of any service but did go close in the second half when he broke away on an Ipswich counter-attack and curled just wide.

Liam Delap has been excellent for Ipswich this season, scoring 12 Premier League goals, but the forward was only fit enough to be on the bench after picking up a rib injury in the match with Wolves.

Ipswich visit Newcastle United next Saturday looking to delay confirmation of a drop back to the Championship.