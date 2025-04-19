Raphinha leads Barca Remontada to inch closer to La Liga title

BARCELONA, Spain, April 19, 2025 – Raphinha scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time as La Liga leaders Barcelona completed a remarkable comeback to beat Celta Vigo 4-3.

The Brazil forward scored with almost the last kick of the game after a video assistant referee review ruled that Dani Olmo was tripped inside the area.

Hansi Flick’s side had been staring at a shock home defeat after 62 minutes, with Borja Iglesias’ hat-trick wiping out Ferran Torres’ early finish to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Barcelona regrouped and scored two goals in four second-half minutes – through Dani Olmo and Raphinha – to get back level and piled on the pressure.

It appeared as though Celta had weathered the storm and were going to see out the game for a point but then Olmo was tripped, the penalty was given on VAR advice and Raphinha stepped up to score.

The win extends Barcelona’s lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points, before Los Blancos host Athletic Club on Sunday.