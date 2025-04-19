Raphinha leads Barca Remontada to inch closer to La Liga title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raphinha celebrates his last gasp winner against Celta Vigo. PHOTO/BARCELONA X

Football

Raphinha leads Barca Remontada to inch closer to La Liga title

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, April 19, 2025 – Raphinha scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time as La Liga leaders Barcelona completed a remarkable comeback to beat Celta Vigo 4-3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Brazil forward scored with almost the last kick of the game after a video assistant referee review ruled that Dani Olmo was tripped inside the area.

Hansi Flick’s side had been staring at a shock home defeat after 62 minutes, with Borja Iglesias’ hat-trick wiping out Ferran Torres’ early finish to give the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Barcelona regrouped and scored two goals in four second-half minutes – through Dani Olmo and Raphinha – to get back level and piled on the pressure.

It appeared as though Celta had weathered the storm and were going to see out the game for a point but then Olmo was tripped, the penalty was given on VAR advice and Raphinha stepped up to score.

The win extends Barcelona’s lead over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points, before Los Blancos host Athletic Club on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved