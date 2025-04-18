World title in sight for Wanyonyi as Olympic champ shines at SOYA awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is hungry for the world title at this year’s competition in Tokyo.

Wanyonyi says he wants to improve on the silver he won at previous edition of the showpiece in 2023 in Budapest.

“The last time I competed at the World Championships in Budapest, I failed to win the title. I was still young and learning a lot…I can say I have grown since then and I believe I will be better prepared. I am working hard everyday and I pray that I make it to that day in one piece,” the 20-year-old said.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:44.53 in Budapest to collect silver in what was his second major international assignment at the senior level.

Apart from winning the world title, Wanyonyi is aiming to go better than his current personal best (PB) of 1:41.11 — set at last year’s Lausanne Diamond League on August 22.

Despite being billed as the heir to his fellow countryman — world record holder David Rudisha — the youngster is not burdening himself with too much expectations.

“I cannot say much about breaking the world record but my mind is on lowering my personal best. Breaking the world record requires a lot more preparations. It is not something you can wake up one morning and say you want to do,” he said.

Man of the moment

Wanyonyi was the man of the moment at the 21st edition of the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) awards gala night at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Thursday night.

The youngster was crowned the ‘sportsman of the year’ after a stellar season in which he won the Olympic title in Paris, in addition to coming close to breaking Rudisha’s record.

Wanyonyi was over the moon, saying that the award means a lot to him.

“I thank God so much for winning this award…it is not easy to win such an award considering the number of deserving athletes in the world. I congratulate all the others who were nominated for these awards because it is not easy to make it this far,” he said.

He further dedicated the accolade to his mother who has been his pillar of support, the far he has come.

“She’s the one who has raised me to become the athlete I am today. Along with my siblings, they have encouraged me a lot to work hard and succeed in this career. She prays for me as well so this award belongs to her,” the 2023 World Athletics Rising Star award winner said.

Wanyonyi will head into training to continue his preparations for upcoming competitions.

His last piece of action was at the first leg of the Grand Slam Athletics meeting in Kingston, Jamaica where he won the men’s 1500m and finished second in the 800m.