‘Three games from glory, Man Utd begin to show never-say-die DNA’

MANCHESTER, England, April 18, 2025 – Ruben Amorim made a pretty significant point in the aftermath of his side’s staggering 5-4 comeback win against Lyon.

A point that underlined the high stakes game his first part-season at Manchester United has become.

Sitting in the media room at Old Trafford, about at hour after his players had been careering around the pitch taking in their achievement after coming from 4-2 down with six minutes of extra time remaining to conjure up a sensational victory, Amorim took a deep breath and offered a little analysis.

“This kind of moment can help the players a lot in this kind of season,” the Portuguese head coach said. “It can create some connection with the fans and the players and we can forget for a few minutes what kind of season we are having.

“Today is a good feeling but tomorrow we start everything again.”

For United, Friday will mark the start of preparations for Wolves at home. Their manager Vitor Pereira was in the Old Trafford stands for the start of the Europa League epic, but like many supporters he had headed for the exit before the drama-fuelled ending.

Pereira knows the outcome suits his team.

United have to recover from such a draining experience. Amorim hinted at changes being made to protect tired players. Wolves could end up facing a very weakened team.

“We have to take a risk and save some players,” said Amorim. “If you look at our season, the most important thing for everybody is Europa League.”

So, United’s season boils down to the two games against Spain’s Athletic Bilbao and, maybe, a final against Bodo/Glimt from Norway or Tottenham.

‘Never-say-die’ DNA on display v Lyon

Team selections for Wolves and, after that, trips to Bournemouth and Brentford, will be shaped by the fitness of their key men. Not a chance will be taken.

That, in turn could have a negative impact on results, which haven’t been great to start with. United’s current 14th place might get even worse, with the accompanying loss of Premier League prize money – approximately £3m a place.

It just heightens the feeling of a game of roulette. If United win the Europa League, they qualify for the Champions League and pocket tens of millions of pounds. If they don’t, they may have even less than they thought to work with.

On the plus side, what the monumental ending to this contest provided is proof that United’s players are up for a fight. They have character in abundance, have inherited the club’s ‘never-say-die’ DNA and are willing to give everything for the cause.

But the negatives will not go away.

They keep giving away poor goals, often following each other in the space of a few minutes.

They do not take their chances when they ought to. Had Alejandro Garnacho or Patrick Dorgu done that in the second half when the score was 2-0, the nerve-jangling, head-splitting, chaotic ending would not have been required.

The flaws are capable of undermining any improvement, at any moment. There is no point at which United can be trusted not to throw a winning position away.

It just heightens the sense of risk.

‘It could end in glory or embarrassment’

In this era of micro-managed coaching, when every detail is assessed, that is not how it was supposed to be.

It is certainly not supposed to be like this for Amorim, the coach who spoke of having to get his players used to operating in a certain way tactically but whose fundamental route to his most thrilling victory in charge of United was to shove the big guy up front and lump it up.

Harry Maguire delivered, with a goal Old Trafford will never forget.

Amorim tried to play down the significance of his route one tactical switch afterwards.

“In these moments, it’s something really important, I see Harry Maguire as a striker. I see one guy inside the box. He’s a striker, not a defender. He knows how to behave in that space,” he said.

So United roll on in their haphazard way, with five weeks of this ludicrous season left, not knowing how it will all end.

United’s season could end in glory or embarrassment. There is no inbetween.

It was not supposed to be like this. But that is their reality.