Ten Champions League finals await Gor in quest for 22nd league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 18, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic says the team will treat every remaining match in the 2024/25 season as a final.

The Croatian admits they must be at their best if they are to successfully defend their league crown as well as win the domestic cup.

“We are professionals and we must do our best every game. We are heading towards the finish line of the season so we are very focused. We have 10 finals coming up…league and domestic cup so we must be prepared in every way. Every game will be like a champions league final,” Mihic said.

K’Ogalo sit third on the FKF Premier League log with 46 points from 25 games — three adrift of leaders Kenya Police who have played two more games.

The 21-time league champions are also in with a chance of winning the FKF Cup, having secured a date against Kariobangi Sharks in the last eight.

They play high-flying Sofapaka at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday, with a chance to exploit Police’s 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on Friday evening.

The 48-year-old is, however, solely focused on Gor’s gameplay rather than their title rivals’ fortunes.

“For us it is simple, we have our plan…we want to express ourselves on the pitch and win the game…that’s it,” he said.

Same mind and heart

Echoing his gaffer’s sentiments is K’Ogalo skipper Philemon Otieno who believes the pressure is well and truly on as the title race garners pace.

“We are pushing hard for the game over the weekend and are going for the maximum points. The league is taking shape so we must work hard to ensure win on Saturday. At Gor Mahia, there is always pressure because our fans expect us to win every game,” the right back said.

K’Ogalo come into Saturday’s encounter off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), a fortnight ago.

On the other hand, Batoto Ba Mungu beat Ulinzi Stars by the same scoreline.